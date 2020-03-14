Donate
Mideast Streets
hike
Jericho
LGBT
Israel
West Bank
Palestinian territories

Albait Almokhtalef Wadi Kelt Hike

The Media Line Staff
03/14/2020

Albait Almokhtalef, The Different House – for Empowering the Arab LGBT Community was established in 2019 due to the intersectional discrimination the Arab LGBT community faces as a marginalized group, both in terms of nationality and LGBT identity. Arab LGBT people face a unique and specific set of problems, and therefore there’s a need for solutions that are specially designed for this group.

On March 27 at 7:30 am we are hiking from Wadi Qelt to the lowest point on earth, Jericho.

The track will start at Saint George’s monastery.

Very important notes:

  • This track is for hikers.
  • The route takes 4-5 hours.
  • The route will have a tour guide for the whole track.
  • The track is coordinated with the security of the army.
  • The whole trip is accompanied by security and first aid.
  • To enter Saint George’s Monastery you need to arrive in modest attire!
  • The walk is in the stream and there are places where you will get wet.
  • It is a must to arrive in walking shoes and a hat.
  • You must bring at least 3 liters of water.

The cost of the trip is 215 shekels per person. The cost includes a bus, tour guide, and access to the sites. Register here.

All profits go to charity.

Meeting point – Savidor Center Train Station, Tel Aviv.

The deadline for cancellation with a full refund is March 15.

For more information, call 050-5458849

