Albait Almokhtalef Wadi Kelt Hike

Albait Almokhtalef, The Different House – for Empowering the Arab LGBT Community was established in 2019 due to the intersectional discrimination the Arab LGBT community faces as a marginalized group, both in terms of nationality and LGBT identity. Arab LGBT people face a unique and specific set of problems, and therefore there’s a need for solutions that are specially designed for this group.

On March 27 at 7:30 am we are hiking from Wadi Qelt to the lowest point on earth, Jericho.

The track will start at Saint George’s monastery.

Very important notes:

This track is for hikers.

The route takes 4-5 hours.

The route will have a tour guide for the whole track.

The track is coordinated with the security of the army.

The whole trip is accompanied by security and first aid.

To enter Saint George’s Monastery you need to arrive in modest attire!

The walk is in the stream and there are places where you will get wet.

It is a must to arrive in walking shoes and a hat.

You must bring at least 3 liters of water.

The cost of the trip is 215 shekels per person. The cost includes a bus, tour guide, and access to the sites. Register here.

All profits go to charity.

Meeting point – Savidor Center Train Station, Tel Aviv.

The deadline for cancellation with a full refund is March 15.

For more information, call 050-5458849