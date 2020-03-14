Albait Almokhtalef Wadi Kelt Hike
Albait Almokhtalef, The Different House – for Empowering the Arab LGBT Community was established in 2019 due to the intersectional discrimination the Arab LGBT community faces as a marginalized group, both in terms of nationality and LGBT identity. Arab LGBT people face a unique and specific set of problems, and therefore there’s a need for solutions that are specially designed for this group.
On March 27 at 7:30 am we are hiking from Wadi Qelt to the lowest point on earth, Jericho.
The track will start at Saint George’s monastery.
Very important notes:
- This track is for hikers.
- The route takes 4-5 hours.
- The route will have a tour guide for the whole track.
- The track is coordinated with the security of the army.
- The whole trip is accompanied by security and first aid.
- To enter Saint George’s Monastery you need to arrive in modest attire!
- The walk is in the stream and there are places where you will get wet.
- It is a must to arrive in walking shoes and a hat.
- You must bring at least 3 liters of water.
The cost of the trip is 215 shekels per person. The cost includes a bus, tour guide, and access to the sites. Register here.
All profits go to charity.
Meeting point – Savidor Center Train Station, Tel Aviv.
The deadline for cancellation with a full refund is March 15.
For more information, call 050-5458849