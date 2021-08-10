American Friends of Kidum — Summer Brunch-Reimagining Education in Israel

Sun, Aug 15, 2021 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Learn about new high schools and academic approaches that are changing the future for Israeli students in all sectors of society.

For over half a century, the Society for Advancement of Education, Jerusalem (SAE) has touched the lives of tens of thousands of Israelis by promoting social mobility through uncompromising educational achievement.

Founded in 1962, the SAE currently operates sixteen schools and educational residences, and additional cross-sector educational initiatives, which enable students to realize their full educational potential and develop social values.

The SAE network includes Jewish secular, modern orthodox, and Haredi, as well as Arab schools snd residences, thereby responding to educational needs of all sectors and every socio-economic status within Israeli society.

Find out about the latest SAE academic innovations which are reimagining education in Israel in conversation with Jerry Isaak-Shapiro, Executive Director of the American Friends of KIdum, SAE’s U.S. arm.

Enjoy brunch outdoors at the SALT Restaurant in Marina del Rey, hosted by Karen E. Kennedy, grand-daughter of Louis and Mae Boyar, founders of the first school in the SAE network, Mae Boyar High School.

