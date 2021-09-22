Americans need to understand the Middle East
Ancient Egyptian Wine with Alan Fildes
Ancient Egyptian Wine with Alan Fildes

The Media Line Staff
09/22/2021

Thu, Sep 23, 2021 1:50 PM - 3:30 PM British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£5) here.

A history of wine production and consumption from Ancient Egypt and the Middle East.

About this event

Grab a glass and taste history with CADES and Alan Fildes, Egyptologist, Historian, Author.

Alan’s latest research project has been on the production and consumption of wine in Ancient Egypt. Culminating in a sold-out event with Joann Fletcher in conjuction with Sam’s Chop House, Manchester, we can enjoy the fruits of that research in this lecture.

Having studied Egyptology and ancient history for over 40 years, Alan specialises in the Old Kingdom with a particular interest in pyramid sites and their related mastaba fields. As part of his research into official titles of the Old Kingdom, Alan is compiling a corpus of Vth Dynasty false door inscriptions from Giza and Saqqara.

As part of his Saqqara-based research Alan has worked as part of the Oxford Egyptian Expedition team led by Dr Yvonne Harpur of Linacre College, Oxford, in the tomb of the vizier Kagemni and on contemporary tomb reliefs and inscriptions in the Egyptian Museum, Cairo.

Alan Fildes’ published work includes articles and reviews in the Egyptology magazine “NILE Offerings,” the Nemes Online Archive and the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism website “Tour Egypt,” with regular collaborations with Dr Joann Fletcher on various projects, including their recently published biography of Alexander the Great and a project on Old Kingdom burial sites.

For over 40 years Alan Fildes has lectured extensively on his specialist subjects throughout the UK, including Manchester University and the Oxford University Archaeological Society.

Alan recommends the wines of Chateau Musar from Lebanon. (https://chateaumusar.com) Available from several online wine retailers.

