Anti-Zionism = Antisemitism
Mideast Streets
anti-Zionism
Anti-Semitism

Anti-Zionism = Antisemitism

The Media Line Staff
12/10/2020

Thu, Dec 10, 2020, 2 to 3 pm PST

Register here.

Hear from leaders working to combat Jew-hatred today.

ZOOM LINK WILL BE EMAILED BEFORE THE EVENT.

Hear Club Z's unique approach to combating antisemitism. Learn how to identify and explain to others why anti-Zionism is today's most potent form of antisemitism. This will be followed by a Q&A with our panelists.

PANELIST BIOS:

  Dr. Naya Lekht, Director of Education at Club Z, A Zionist youth movement. Lekht was born in the former Soviet Union and came to the United States with her family in 1989. She holds a PhD from UCLA in Russian Jewish Literature. Dr. Lekht is currently Director of Education for Club Z, a national Zionist institute and advocacy movement. In her role, Dr. Lekht has developed an innovative approach to teaching the Arab-Israeli conflict as well as equip teens with tools to identify and combat antisemitism. Dr. Lekht has written and lectured extensively on the history of antisemitism and was a scholar-in-residence at Oxford University through ISGAP.
  Jonathan Bar-El, Los Angeles Israeli Consul for Public Diplomacy. Bar-El is a career diplomat and assumed the position of Consul for Public Diplomacy in August 2019. He is one of the most senior representatives of the State of Israel to the Southwestern United States. Before assuming the position of Consul for Public Diplomacy, Mr. Bar-El served in Israel's Embassy in Santiago Chile as Deputy Chief of Mission. He was instrumental in the signing of more than ten governmental agreements between Chile and Israel. He formulated policy, addressed the concerns of the Jewish community, and spearheaded social innovation initiatives in the areas of education, medicine and empowerment of women. Consul Bar-El joined the Ministry in 2016 after a career in the private sector in the areas of digital education and e-learning.

