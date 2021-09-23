Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

Arab Mining & Minerals
Mideast Streets
mining
Amman
Jordan

Arab Mining & Minerals

The Media Line Staff
09/23/2021

28-29 September, 2021

Location: InterContinental Amman (Jordan), an IHG Hotel, Islamic College Street, 11180 Amman, Jordan

Tickets ($366.61 to $1,408.61) here.

Welcome to the 4th Edition of Arab Mining & Minerals, held under the Patronage of the Jordanian Ministry for Energy & Mineral Resources.

Held under the Patronage of the Jordanian Ministry for Energy & Mineral Resources, Arab Mining & Minerals will be held in Amman on the 28-29 September and broadcast live and on-demand across the world. Held in London over the past few years, Arab Mining is returning to the Arab region, showcasing the outstanding potential on mining, minerals and materials in the Middle East and North Africa.

Recent surveys and report of the Arab region have estimated the value of its mineral reserves exceeding US$ 1 trillion The Arabian region is one of the fastest-growing global regions for mining exploration and investments, with several new projects and mining codes being developed. The Arabian Peninsula is fully committed to diversifying their economies, with mining a central pillar to their economic growth.

Arab Mining is not just another trade show or general mining conference. It is a premier event, held under the Patronage of the Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources. Arab Mining is project-focused, with the bulk of presentations given by government agencies, marketing new projects to a high-level audience showcasing the resource potential of several leading Arab nations, through a forum prioritizing matchmaking, geodata and new project information.

There is no other event in the world bringing together regional mining companies, government decision-makers, mining-focused investors and expert service providers, interested in truly the last mining frontier. Enjoy a jam-packed 2-day agenda packed full of investment opportunities, geological analysis and expert thought leaders. If you cannot join us live, do not fear, we are broadcasting Arab Mining across the world, hosting virtual panel discussions, presentations and international keynotes. We have all the bases covered, so do not miss out of the premier 4th edition of Arab Mining & Minerals!

