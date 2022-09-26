Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

Arab Regional Cybersecurity CTF 2022
Mideast Streets
Cybersecurity

Arab Regional Cybersecurity CTF 2022

The Media Line Staff
09/26/2022

Sat, Oct 15, 2022 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Arab countries will be competing together, including Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Jordan, UAE, Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and more!

About this event

CyberTalents has been running The Arab Regional Cybersecurity CTF for 6 years where the winner of each National CTF in the Arab countries is qualified to join it.

This year, in cooperation with Trend Micro, CyberTalents will be running this competition differently, gathering all the Arabs National CTFs in one large competition where many Arab countries will be competing together including Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Jordan, UAE, Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and more.

The CTF will be a Jeopardy Style CTF where your team will have a list of challenges in different categories like Reverse Engineering, Web Security, Digital Forensics, Network Security, and others. For every challenge solved, your team will get a certain amount of points depending on the difficulty of the challenge.

Conditions

Any player located in any Arab country can participate without any adherence to age, gender, or major.

Rules concerning the platform are included.

-Sharing the flags between different teams is prohibited.

-Brute Force attacks on the challenges submission portal or challenges links are not allowed.

-Any attack against the site or the hosted servers will be observed, and the player will be banned from participating in the CTF immediately.

-Organizers have the permission to disqualify teams for any unethical behavior or any trials to interrupt the CTF.

Prizes

TBD

Contacts

-Discord Server: https://discord.gg/BTa3wjFtSW

CTF@cybertalents.com

-Create your team now: https://cybertalents.com/competitions/arab-regional-cybersecurity-ctf-2022/teams/create

