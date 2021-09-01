Arabica Dinner: Celebrating Community & Success

Tue, 7 Sep 2021 18:30 - 21:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£29 – £43) here.

An evening packed with food, fun and entertainment for Arabica students, teachers, partners and patrons.

About this event

Join us for our first in-person event of the year and what promises to be an exciting evening of sumptuous food, scintillating fun and soulful entertainment. Meet students past and present from our diverse Arabica community, Arabica teachers, staff team, partners and patrons.

3-COURSE MEAL

NASHEEDS

POETRY

AWARDS

EARLY BIRD TICKETS*

*Limited tickets priced at a reduced Early Bird fee

**ARABICA INSTITUTE

The only Arabic language program to combine both Arabic grammar and speaking, giving you skills to understand the Qur’an and apply Arabic in everyday conversation.

View more course options by going to our course search page here.

Use this super quick form here to tell us when and where you’d like to learn Arabic.

Alternatively, contact the Arabica team here.