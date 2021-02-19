Give the Gift of Trusted News!

ArtShift
Mideast Streets
visual arts
art
Bahrain

ArtShift

The Media Line Staff
02/19/2021

Sat, Feb 20, 2021, 8 am to 3:30 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Tickets ($15-30) here.

Register here.

A virtual gathering for Visual Arts Educators to share, explore new practices and network with like-minded educators.

About this Event

The world always seems brighter when you’ve just made something that wasn’t there before.

– Neil Gaiman

Thanks to popular demand, ArtShift is returning to LEVEL 5 to deliver a new and exciting style of professional learning for visual arts educators in the MENA region and beyond. With a focus on creation, we will leverage the talent of local artists, participants and other professionals to provide hands-on, studio-style learning that is directly applicable to a range of contexts.

This year, we will be hosting this workshop virtually over an entire Saturday. Artists will host live studio sessions and provide a material list in advance so you can complete the pieces from the comfort of your own home or school. We encourage all that register to share their ideas in one of three session types – see “Sharing Format” section below.

Who is it for?

  • Visual arts educators (painting, sculpture, digital, etc.)
  • Artists interested in connecting with and learning with arts educators
  • Anyone else interested in learning and collaborating with arts educators

What will you do?

  • Collaborate and learn from other arts educators and artists
  • Enjoy short, focused workshops on practical applications in the arts
  • Share and explore pedagogy and practices with other arts educators

What will you walk away with?

  • Relationships with arts educators and artists in the region
  • Practical learning experiences you can take back to your classroom
  • New resources applicable to your classroom
  • Hands-on experiences to try within your classroom

Sharing Format

  • Concise Snapshot: 50-minute sessions leading others through a rapid session on small creations or pedagogy topics.
  • Studio Experiences: 90-minute sessions leading others through hands-on experiential learning around pedagogy or creation that are applicable to a range of contexts.
  • Deep Dives: 120-minute sessions focused on “diving deep” into skills, practices or technique with a focus on creating a final product through a framework that can be replicated.

Payment Details

Ticket prices are in USD. Local bank transfer in Bahraini Dinar 6 BHD facilitators and 12BD for participants can be arranged. For more information about this or anything else please contact level5bh@iss.edu.

When booking through PayPal, you do not need to create an account. You can check out as a guest and pay via credit card. If it doesn’t give you the option, you may already have a PayPal account linked to your email so please sign in.

Click here for details on LEVEL 5’s cancellation policy.

