This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Assistant-scribe to Manager and Organizer: The Scribe of the Tomb Dhutmose
Mideast Streets
Egyptology

Assistant-scribe to Manager and Organizer: The Scribe of the Tomb Dhutmose

The Media Line Staff
12/10/2021

Starts on Sat, 11 Dec 2021 14:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£4 – £6) here.

The Ian Mathieson Memorial Lecture, by Dr Robert Demaree for Egyptology Scotland

About this event

Please note that ticket sales end 30 minutes before the start. The Zoom link is in the confirmation email from Eventbrite. UK attendees can also pay by bank transfer, contact: treasureregyptscot@gmail.com

Until recently the Scribe of the Necropolis (now more accurately: Scribe of the Tomb) Dhutmose was mainly known from a handful of documents from his partly preserved correspondence and the so-called house of his son, Butehamun, at Medinet Habu. Little was known about his activities as administrator of the institution responsible for the creation of the royal tombs in the Valley of Kings.

Recent chance discoveries of papyri in the museums of Vienna and Turin have provided us with a wealth of new data about his work and his private life. As a result of the study of his handwriting, more documents could be ascribed to him. All in all, we now get a picture of the remarkable career of a very busy man living in a tense time and under tricky circumstances.

About the speaker:

Dr Robert J. Demaree studied Egyptology at the Universities of Leiden, Copenhagen, Oxford and Amsterdam. He was assistant curator at the Museum of Antiquities, Leiden from 1958-1962, and afterwards worked as a publisher for many years. He has been a lecturer at Leiden University since 1984, specializing in the hieratic script and in the socio-economic history of the New Kingdom, notably of the inhabitants of Deir el-Medina. He is currently working on the publication of hieratic papyri in Turin, ostraca in London, Cairo, Brussels and several other collections, and graffiti from several sites in Egypt, such as Thebes, Saqqara, Edfu, Hierakonpolis and Deir Abu Hinnes.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.