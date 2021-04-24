BarCamp Kuwait 9

Sat, Apr 24, 2021 1:00 PM - 4:30 PM Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

BarCamp Kuwait is a local community event to exchange information on technology.

BarCamp is a gathering to share information between people. Topics discussed can be anything and are organized during the event. Usually the event revolves around technology.

Speakers gather at the event, and select a time slot to present. They get 10 minutes to present, followed by 5 minutes for questions & answers.

Website: https://barcampkw.wordpress.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/barcampkw

The webinar links will be emailed to registered speakers & attendees.