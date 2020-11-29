Beirut Recovery Map – Demo Day
Mon, 30 Nov 2020 16:00 - 17:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)
The largest mapping of building damage, repair and recovery of Beirut since the August 4th Port explosion.
We’re excited to share with you the largest mapping of damage and recovery. Discover the map’s features and insights. Meet the team behind the work and the lessons we learned.
Speakers:
- Bruno de Castro Sousa – Bruno received his degree in GIS Technologies from the Brazilian Federal Institute of Education, Science, and Technology. Currently, Sousa is a GIS Technologist and Researcher at the Center for Research Computing’s Spatial Studies Lab, Rice University.
- Sherif Maktabi – Sherif is the co-founder of Open Map Lebanon and Product Manager for Electric Vehicles at Michelin Masternaut. He’s a seasoned tech product manager, and award-winning designer. Sherif builds technology and services that accelerate the transition of enterprises to electric. Previously, Sherif was a startup founder and the Director of Product at Kano where he launched several devices that help kids of all ages build computers and learn to code. He is a Central Saint Martins graduate with a BA in Product Design.