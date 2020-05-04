Donate
Mideast Streets
Bedouin
Israel
Film

Beit Ha’am Films: Screening Short Israeli Film ‘Tasnim’

The Media Line Staff
05/04/2020

Date and time: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 8 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

#iVisionLive is back! Join us for a fascinating screening of the prize-winning short Israeli film Tasnim, followed by discussion and Q&A with the director, Elite Zexer. The film focuses on the Bedouin community and culture in Israel.

Facilitator: Or Adi (WZO-DDA)

Plot summary: Tasnim, a strong and opinionated 10-year-old, lives with her mother and siblings in a neglected Bedouin village in the Negev. A surprise visit from her father in the village forces her, for the first time in her life, to confront the conservative norms of the family tribe and the fact that she is no longer daddy’s little girl.

