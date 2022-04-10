Book Forum: Women and the Islamic Republic

Thu, Apr 14, 2022 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

SAIS Rethinking Iran presents a virtual Book Forum with Shirin Saeidi.

In Women and the Islamic Republic: How Gendered Citizenship Conditions the Iranian State challenges, Shirin Saeidi demonstrates how multiple forms of citizenship have developed in post-revolutionary Iran and how these findings destabilize the binary formulation of democratization and authoritarianism which has not only dominated investigations of Iran but also regime categorizations in political science more broadly.

LIVESTREAM: https://youtu.be/UOg8-AHM20g

SHIRIN SAEIDI is an Assistant Professor at the University of Arkansas. She has published articles in International Journal of Middle East Studies, International Studies Review, and Millennium: Journal of International Studies.

