Building Understanding Between Muslims, Christians, and Jews Through Education
Wednesday, 23 December 2020, 11:30 am to 1:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)
Translations available in Arabic, English, and Indonesian
The webinar will look at how we can build mutual understanding and respect between Muslims, Christians, and Jews as an Abrahamic family through education, especially through primary and secondary schools. How they learn to affirm commonalities and respect differences can help them appreciate and relate to the diversity in the broader society. Such education is urgently needed nowadays where Islamophobia, antisemitism, and other forms of religious hatred abound. The speakers will attempt to address the following questions: (1) Will an education on building a mutual understanding and respect between Muslims, Christians, and Jews as an Abrahamic family help promote religious moderation and tolerance in general? Why?; (2) From the perspective of Islam, Christianity, and Judaism, what needs to be addressed in such education in schools and universities?; and (3) What experiences or examples of such education where Muslims, Christians, and Jews learn to affirm their commonalities and respect their differences?
Opening Remarks:
- H.E. General TNI Fachrul Razi (Ret.), Minister of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia
- Drs. Jakob Tobing, MPA, Chairman, Leimena Institute
- Dr. Alwi Shihab, Senior Fellow, Leimena Institute
Speakers:
- H.E. Sheikh Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and Member of Saudi Arabia’s Council of Senior Scholars
- Rev. Dr. Henriette T. Hutabarat-Lebang, Chairwoman of the Communion of Churches in Indonesia’s Advisory Council and Member of the National Education Standard Agency
- Chief Rabbi David Rosen, KSG, CBE, International Director of Interreligious Affairs of the American Jewish Committee and Member of the Board of Directors of KAICIID
- Prof. Dr. M. Amin Abdullah, Distinguished Professor at the Sunan Kalijaga State Islamic University and Chairman of Indonesian Academy of Sciences’s Cultural Commission
- Moderator: Matius Ho, Executive Director, Leimena Institute