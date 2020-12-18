Building Understanding Between Muslims, Christians, and Jews Through Education

Wednesday, 23 December 2020, 11:30 am to 1:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Translations available in Arabic, English, and Indonesian

The webinar will look at how we can build mutual understanding and respect between Muslims, Christians, and Jews as an Abrahamic family through education, especially through primary and secondary schools. How they learn to affirm commonalities and respect differences can help them appreciate and relate to the diversity in the broader society. Such education is urgently needed nowadays where Islamophobia, antisemitism, and other forms of religious hatred abound. The speakers will attempt to address the following questions: (1) Will an education on building a mutual understanding and respect between Muslims, Christians, and Jews as an Abrahamic family help promote religious moderation and tolerance in general? Why?; (2) From the perspective of Islam, Christianity, and Judaism, what needs to be addressed in such education in schools and universities?; and (3) What experiences or examples of such education where Muslims, Christians, and Jews learn to affirm their commonalities and respect their differences?

Opening Remarks:

H.E. General TNI Fachrul Razi (Ret.), Minister of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia

Drs. Jakob Tobing, MPA, Chairman, Leimena Institute

Dr. Alwi Shihab, Senior Fellow, Leimena Institute

Speakers: