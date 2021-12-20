Cancel Culture and Antisemitism with Bari Weiss and Nellie Bowles

Thu, Jan 13, 2022 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Tickets ($18) here.

Location: American Jewish University, 15600 Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90077, United States

Join Nellie Bowles and Bari Weiss in person at AJU for a close look at the blurred lines between cancel culture and antisemitism.

About this event

The concept of cancel culture—silencing those whose words or actions violate an evolving set of norms — is now the subject of frequent discussion on the news, social media, and in general conversation. Many argue that “cancel culture” has transformed from a movement that seeks justice by holding people accountable into something more akin to a mob mentality and in direct opposition with the spirit of the First Amendment.

As the world becomes more alert of racial prejudice and discrimination, those who are publicly and vocally proudly Jewish, pro-Israel and/or Zionists are not immune to the accusations of the “woke” and fear being “canceled” or removed from public discourse altogether. At what point does being “woke” in the cancel culture era cross over into one of oldest forms of prejudice – antisemitism?

Join journalists Nellie Bowles and Bari Weiss, alongside AJU’s President Jeffrey Herbst, as they examine the threat cancel culture poses on free speech, reflect on their personal experiences, and take a closer look at the blurred lines between “cancel culture” and antisemitism.

COVID-19 Vaccine Policy:

With the intention of safeguarding our community, American Jewish University has implemented a mandatory vaccination policy. All visitors coming to campus must submit their proof of vaccination or negative PCR Covid test 72 hours prior to the date of the event as a condition of attendance, unless receiving an approved exemption for medical or religious reasons. The full vaccination policy and information on how to submit an exemption can be found HERE.

Please submit proof of vaccination HERE.