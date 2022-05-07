The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Charis Olszok (Cambridge), 'Ecocritical Readings of the Arabic Novel'
Charis Olszok (Cambridge), ‘Ecocritical Readings of the Arabic Novel’

The Media Line Staff
05/07/2022

Thu, May 19, 2022 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Irish Standard Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Charis Olszok (Cambridge) on MENA literature, animals and environment

About this event

UCD Environmental Humanities presents Charis Olszok (Cambridge), with a talk titled “Strange Energies: Ecocritical Readings of the Arabic Novel”.

Thursday 19 May, 4pm.

Chair: Dr. Hannah Boast.

Bio: Charis Olszok studied French and Arabic at the University of Oxford, before going on to complete her MA in Arabic Literature and her PhD at SOAS, with a scholarship from the Wolfson Foundation. She finished her PhD in 2016, looking at the depiction of animals in modern Libyan fiction from 1965-2011. In the course of her work, she examined how animals were used to formulate protest against Gaddafi’s dictatorial regime, and comment upon the country’s sudden oil wealth and rapidly changing social realities. She also focused on how portrayals of animals were constituted through the Islamic, Sufi and folkloric influences on Libyan fiction, relating them to other intriguing examples of animal depiction within the broader Arabic literary tradition. Following her PhD, she joined the University of Cambridge as Lecturer in Modern Arabic Literature and Culture, and as a Bye-Fellow of King’s College. In addition to her research, she has translated numerous short works of modern Arabic fiction into English, as well as two novels.

Registration

This talk will take place at 4pm Irish Standard Time, which translates to 11am Eastern Standard (US Time). Registration will close at 2pm Dublin time on the 19th and links will be sent out twice, on the 17th and on the 19th, two hours before the event.

Follow us on Twitter for news and updates: @ucd_envhum

Image by Roman Pentin @romanenko29061983 via Unsplash

