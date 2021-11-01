Christian Persecution in Iraq: When Faith is Forced to Flee (N. Ireland)

Mon, 1 Nov 2021 19:30 - 20:45 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Join us to hear how your support is making a real difference to the lives of Christian refugees in northern Iraq.

About this event

Release International partner, Jamal Liddawi, is the founder and director of Hand of Help, a Christian organisation working in northern Iraq. Its mission is to provide aid to Syrian and Iraqi persecuted Christian refugees, as well as vocational training in their centre and at local prisons. They also provide spiritual training and church planting.

Jamal will be joined by our host, CEO of Release International, Paul Robinson, and Release International regional representative Stephen McIlroy. This event is for our supporters in the Northern Ireland region. However, if you are unable to attend the online event in your own region, you are welcome to join us for this event from anywhere in the UK or beyond.

The event will be hosted on Zoom, and a link to join will be sent to you after you register. The event starts at 7.30pm but we invite you to join anytime from 7.00pm onwards.

Please note that the event is free and you can choose to select either a general admission ticket or a donation ticket. If you select a donation ticket you will be able to make a donation to Release International when you register. If you do not wish to make a donation please select a general admission ticket. You will also be able to make a donation to Release International on the evening by text or via our website www.releaseinternational.org/give.

(Registering for this event means that we will hold your personal data in line with the Data Protection Act 2018 and UK General Data Protection Regulation 2021.)