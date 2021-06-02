Club Z Virtual Parlor Session – Get to Know Us!

Thu, Jun 3, 2021 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Club Z Virtual Parlor Meeting

About this event

Club Z is a national organization that is empowering Jewish teens across the country. Through Club Z, teens gain the knowledge and tools to address antisemitism head-on, learn how to effectively advocate for their own rights as Jews and Zionists, and join a supportive and proactive network.

Club Z is thrilled to be hosting a virtual event to tell you more about our program for teens from 8th grade through 12th. We will be joined by Masha Merkulova, Executive Director & Founder of Club Z, and Dr. Naya Lekht, Director of Education for Club Z.

Join this call to learn about:

A year in the life of a Club Z teen

Our custom-designed curriculum

-Meet a Club Z Teen who is making a big impact in their schools, their social circles and beyond.

If you have any questions about this zoom event, please reach out to: Arielle Mogil, Club Z’s New York Regional Director -Arielle@ClubZ.org