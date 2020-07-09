Collapsed Caliphate? Understanding the Islamic State in 2020

Date and time: Tuesday, July 14, 202, 4 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Six years ago, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi delivered his first sermon as “caliph” of the newly minted Islamic State. Today, Islamic State branches are thriving globally despite territorial defeats in Iraq and Syria. The US is negotiating a drawdown in Iraq, withdrawing from Afghanistan, and assessing force levels in Africa. Is the US again declaring victory too soon? And what comes next for the Islamic State?

Please join American Enterprise Institute’s Katherine Zimmerman for a virtual conversation with a panel of experts on the Islamic State, its ideology, and its operations. They will discuss Islamic State’s strategy, how it interprets its own successes and failures, and lessons the Trump Administration should draw from past counterterrorism operations.

Panelists:

Cole Bunzel, research fellow, Hoover Institution

Emily Estelle, Critical Threats Project research manager, AEI

Haroro J. Ingram, senior research fellow, George Washington Program on Extremism

Craig Whiteside, associate professor, US Naval War College at the Naval Postgraduate School

Moderator: Katherine Zimmerman, resident fellow, AEI

