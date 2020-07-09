Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
Islamic State
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
Trump Administration

Collapsed Caliphate? Understanding the Islamic State in 2020

Steven Ganot
07/09/2020

Date and time: Tuesday, July 14, 202, 4 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

RSVP here.

Six years ago, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi delivered his first sermon as “caliph” of the newly minted Islamic State. Today, Islamic State branches are thriving globally despite territorial defeats in Iraq and Syria. The US is negotiating a drawdown in Iraq, withdrawing from Afghanistan, and assessing force levels in Africa. Is the US again declaring victory too soon? And what comes next for the Islamic State?

Please join American Enterprise Institute’s Katherine Zimmerman for a virtual conversation with a panel of experts on the Islamic State, its ideology, and its operations. They will discuss Islamic State’s strategy, how it interprets its own successes and failures, and lessons the Trump Administration should draw from past counterterrorism operations.

Submit questions to Jacqueline.Derks@aei.org or on Twitter using the hashtag #ISISFuture.

Agenda

4:00 pm            Opening remarks: Katherine Zimmerman, resident fellow, AEI

4:05 pm            Panel discussion

Panelists:

  • Cole Bunzel, research fellow, Hoover Institution
  • Emily Estelle, Critical Threats Project research manager, AEI
  • Haroro J. Ingram, senior research fellow, George Washington Program on Extremism
  • Craig Whiteside, associate professor, US Naval War College at the Naval Postgraduate School

Moderator: Katherine Zimmerman, resident fellow, AEI

4:40 pm            Q&A

5:00 pm            Adjournment

Contact Information

Event: Jacqueline Derks | Jacqueline.Derks@aei.org | +1 202.888.6574

Media: MediaServices@aei.org | +1 202.862.5829

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.