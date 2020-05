Date and time: May 14, 10 am to 5 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Facebook event page

Hosted by Wadi Kelt Safari

Entrance to Ein Kelt nature reserve round trip through the Judean Desert on a Desert Safari Jeep tour to Ein Kelt with armed licensed tour guide.

Tours and explanations at the spring.

150 shekels per person

As per Ministry of Health regulations, participants must wear masks while on the Jeep and no more than 19 people allowed to join guided tour together at a 2-meter distance.