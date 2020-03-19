Corona Fighters Art & Music Virtual Festival

Corona Fighters is an international campaign sponsored by Tehran University of Medical Sciences aimed to support all fighters via sharing experiences and countering fake news in order to stop the spread of the virus.

This campaign has developed an art festival and invites individuals to produce artworks in order to raise awareness and to show support (for fighters) in a way that is exciting for everyone.

Categories: Music, painting, photograph, 60-sec movie, animation

Deadline for submission: April 15, 2020

Language: No limitation

Artwork presentation: Website and social media

Judging procedure: In accordance with the maximum likes the participant gets

Special prizes: Original artworks that are most highly liked will get cash prizes

Good Luck!