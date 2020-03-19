Corona Fighters Art & Music Virtual Festival
Corona Fighters is an international campaign sponsored by Tehran University of Medical Sciences aimed to support all fighters via sharing experiences and countering fake news in order to stop the spread of the virus.
This campaign has developed an art festival and invites individuals to produce artworks in order to raise awareness and to show support (for fighters) in a way that is exciting for everyone.
Categories: Music, painting, photograph, 60-sec movie, animation
Deadline for submission: April 15, 2020
Language: No limitation
Artwork presentation: Website and social media
Judging procedure: In accordance with the maximum likes the participant gets
Special prizes: Original artworks that are most highly liked will get cash prizes
