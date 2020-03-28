Coronavirus: Free Online Consultation (Hebrew)

Sunday, March 29, 2020, 11 am to 12:20 pm Pacific Daylight Time

This is an opportunity to have questions answered by a mental health professional in regard to the coronavirus. You don’t have to go through this unexpected time on your own.

This specific session will take place in Hebrew. Please send me your questions in advance to Itay Kohane.

This is a free consultation. Please consider a contribution to Larger Than Life to support children with cancer (any amount would be greatly appreciated).

For those who plan to attend, I’ll send a link to a Zoom session.