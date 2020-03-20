Donate
Mideast Streets
Coronavirus Kiddy Contest – Coco the Virus

The Media Line Staff
03/20/2020

In order to sensitize children and give them hope, Kiddy Sorties (Kiddy Outings), the website of parents in Algeria, is organizing a drawing competition about the coronavirus: Prevention, protection and hope campaign: “I stay happy at home for soon I’ll have fun at the playground”. To participate:

  1. To draw Coco the coronavirus
  2. Send the drawing to our Facebook page, Kiddy Sorties
  3. Invite friends and family to vote for your drawing
  4. Win lots of gifts: game tickets in leisure parks in Algeria and children’s outfits at Ameliashopping
