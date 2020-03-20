Coronavirus Kiddy Contest – Coco the Virus

In order to sensitize children and give them hope, Kiddy Sorties (Kiddy Outings), the website of parents in Algeria, is organizing a drawing competition about the coronavirus: Prevention, protection and hope campaign: “I stay happy at home for soon I’ll have fun at the playground”. To participate:

To draw Coco the coronavirus Send the drawing to our Facebook page, Kiddy Sorties Invite friends and family to vote for your drawing Win lots of gifts: game tickets in leisure parks in Algeria and children’s outfits at Ameliashopping