Coronavirus vs Data Science

Date and time: Sunday, April 26, 7 to 8:30 pm Israel Daylight Time

Location: Shoken Street 18, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District, Israel

Cost: Free

Register here.

In this lecture, we will discuss how cutting-edge data science is being used in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic. We will see examples of machine learning applied to this challenge, including ongoing Kaggle challenges for tasks such as predicting the spread of COVID-19, extracting knowledge about the virus from scientific papers, and analyzing the virus’s genome.