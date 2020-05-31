COVID-19 and Its impacts on the Mideast

Date and time: Sunday, May 31, 2020, 4:30 to 5:30 pm East Africa Time (UTC+3)

COVID-19 has already had devastating impacts in many European and Asia Pacific countries as well as Iran, not to mention its sometimes-mentioned spread through the media across all corners of the planet. This webinar examines the impacts of the crisis on the Middle East.

How are different societies reacting there and how successful are the approaches being taken? For how long are we going to be shut off from each other due to international border closures? What is happening to the economies in this part of the world? What do business and government leaders, policymakers and investors need to know? What are the implications for Australia and are there new opportunities for us?

Raghida Dergham, the founder and executive chairman of Beirut Institute, is a respected journalist and political analyst and one of the world’s foremost commentators on the Middle East. An authority on strategic international relations, she is insightful, forthright and not afraid of being controversial.

Dergham has been twice on Arabian Business’ list of the 100 Most Powerful Arab Women in 2011 and 2016, and she was named “Arab Woman of the Year” for her achievements in journalism by London Arabia in 2017. In 2018, she was named one of the 50 Most Influential Women in the Arab World.

A member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and an honorary fellow at the Foreign Policy Association, Dergham has served as a member of the International Media Council of the World Economic Forum, and she is an advisory board member on International Women’s Media Foundation.

Raghida Dergham is a popular speaker at leading universities, including Harvard, Princeton, Columbia and Georgetown. Her analyses and opinions have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, Newsweek, Huffington Post, Arab News, Al Arabiya and she is currently a columnist with The National.