Mideast Streets
coronavirus
Lebanon
Charity
quarantine
shelter-in-place
unemployment

COVID-19: Help Families in Need

The Media Line Staff
04/13/2020

The people of Lebanon need your help!

With the ongoing global health crisis, Lebanon is fighting hard against the virus. People are losing their jobs, their homes, and are having trouble providing for their families. Unfortunately, times are increasingly getting harder.

It is time to join forces.

Support the Students of the Grand Lycée Franco-Libanais in their initiative to raise a maximum amount of funds to aid the less fortunate, suffering the consequences of the confinement. All the donations will be given to an organization that inspires us to be better people: Bala Wala Chi. These funds will be used to buy Quarantine Boxes containing food supplies to be delivered to families in need.

Remember, even the smallest contribution matters!

Follow us on our social media accounts @p017glfl and keep an eye on the GLFL platforms for further information regarding the donations.

Instagram: @P017GLFL

Facebook: GLFL Promo 2017

Donate Click video to see
