Crash of Civilizations? The History and Future of Western Modernity

The lecture series explores the evolution of Western modernity and its encounters with Islamicate

The lecture series is composed of four lectures.

The first lecture charts the birth and evolution of Western modernity, and its causal link to the Islamicate at its inception. It will explore the fall of Muslim Spain as a catalyst for the advent of the Modern Era, and follow Europe’s transformation via the Protestant Reformation and its aftermath in creating modernity as we understand it today.

The second lecture examines how the purported emancipatory and liberalizing elements of Western modernity had an entirely different deployment with the Islamicate’s encounter with it. It will assess the legacy of exploitation, coercion and suppression of the very values the West asserted to redefine itself.

The lecture reviews Western modernity through the lens of its ideological and philosophical aspects, and exposes its strengths, weaknesses, flaws and internal contradictions. It will also examine the ways in which Muslim societies have attempted to absorb and apply Western modernity and its tenets, and to what degree of success and/or failure.

The fourth and last lecure explores the evolution of Western modernity over the past 500 years, including the development of post-modernism and its current status. It will also assess the future of Western modernity, from its internal and external challenges, and will gauge how such trajectories may impact the Islamicate.

Lecturer: Saeed A. Khan

Saeed A. Khan is Associate Professor of Teaching in the Departments of Near East & Asian Studies and Global Studies at Wayne State University- Detroit, Michigan, where he teaches Islamic and Middle East History, Politics and Culture and Global Studies and where he also is Director of Global Studies. His primary area of research is the identity politics of Muslim diaspora communities in the US, UK and Europe and assessment of Western modernity and its discontents. He is also a Research Fellow at Wayne State’s Centre for the Study of Citizenship and is a founding member and a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Social Policy & Understanding (ISPU): a Washington-based think tank promoting the study and analysis of US social and domestic policy. Prof. Khan’s most recent publications include the 2021 anthology, Global Studies: A Reader on Issues and Institutions, the co-authored 2020 book, What’s Going On Here? US Experiences of Islamophobia Between Obama and Trump, and “Fallacies of Foundational Principles: Rawls’s Political Liberalism and Islamophobia” in ReOrient (March 2017).