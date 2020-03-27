March 28 – MARK YOUR CALENDAR!

A lot of us are facing difficulties in managing their business during these hard times, so join us this Saturday at 7 PM for our FREE “Crisis Management” virtual panel with 3 of the top leaders in the field moderated by the brilliant Mohamed Gade to help get your questions and inquiries answered during the session.

Panelist:

Dr.Hamada Abo Elenin- Chairman of Sharm Dreams Group and SURVV

A Hospitality and Real-Estate Guru and since his entrance to the digital industry he has been supporting the digital economy and improving it rapidly, starting with SURVV and many other digital start-ups.

Panelist:

Dr.Yasser ElGamal – Investment and Financial Consultant

The former Senior Director VP at Emirates NBD-Dubai Private Banking and Asset Management with a distinguished experience in private banking, investment and financial services that has spanned over 20 years.

He is also an Instructor at the American University in Cairo (AUC), Egyptian Banking Institute (EBI) and other institutes delivering different Investment, Finance, International Finance and Economics modules and consultancy services to different Banks and Firms.

Panelist:

Mohamed Okasha – Co-founder and Managing Director at FAWRY

With over 25 years of experience in both IT and telecom Industries while holding top executive roles at Raya and Vodafone.where he contributed to the launch and establishment of various successful initiatives in the IT and Telecom sectors.

Okasha launched the retail operation of Fawry across Egypt and built the strong client base of Fawry billers.

Moderator: Mohamed Gade – TV Presenter and Journalist

For over 10 years, he excelled as a bilingual journalist and TV presenter in the media industry and worked with big names such as BBC, Associated Press, Channel 4 and more. And currently at Sada el Balad channels.

So prepare your questions and male sure to join us on time so that you don’t miss any of the tips and tricks that our experts will be sharing with all of us.