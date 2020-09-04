Cyber Wales Cluster Meeting Webinar With the Middle East

Date and time: Sunday, September 6, 2020, 2 to 4 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

This webinar forms part of a new series of Virtual Cyber Security Cluster meetings being run in collaboration with our strategic partners.

The aim of sessions is for Cyber Wales members to share guidance and expertise with people and organisations in the Middle East on the following critical topics:

The Cyber Threat Landscape – to better understand what we are up against

Measuring Cyber Risk Posture – using Best Practice Frameworks

Implementing Cyber Protection – with leading edge Systems & Technologies

Building Cyber Awareness – by developing a cyber secure culture

These sessions are designed for change managers, heads of operations, heads of HR, chief information security officers, legal counsels and data protection officers and the agenda for the first session included:-

17:00 – Opening & Introductions from Mr Faheem Azhar, Cyber Wales Steering Group Member and Strategic Advisor for the UAE & the Middle East Region, and Mr Jason Davies, Co-Founder of the Cyber Wales Ecosystem.

17:10 – Our special guests from the Middle East at this meeting will be:-

HE Faisal Abdullah Al Tunaiji, Business Entrepreneur from the Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. Previously, He held the position as Chairman of Youth Parliamentarian Forum, an affiliate of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and prior to that he was Member of UAE Federal National Council (FNC) from Ras Al Khaimah

Deputy Commissioner of District Chakwal, Pakistan Police Mr Abdul Sattar Isani will join us to speak about the battle against cyber crime.

17:30 – Mr Jason Davies, Co-founder of thr Cyber Wales Ecosystem and Chair of the North Wales Cyber Security Cluster will describe the “Must Do’s” of Cyber Security a Best Practice Framework developed by Cyber Wales which helps identify exactly what threats an organisation is facing, explore systems and technologies required to mitigate those threats and suggest the training and governance that would create the best cyber secure culture.

18:15 – The talks will be followed by Questions & Answers and an open discussion on the topics covered in this webinar.

These sessions are a great example of international collaboration and information sharing as Cyber Wales joins with the cyber community of the Middle East to share ideas and knowledge in the fight against cyber crime.

Link to the event: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/841009805