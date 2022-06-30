Cyber Wales Cluster Webinar in the Middle East

Sun, 3 July 2022 12:00 – 13:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

About this event

The Theme of this Webinar is to bring together experts from Cyber Industry and Academia to discuss current and emerging Cyber Security Challenges including Continuity of Learning and Skill Development in Virtual Environments.

Schedule

Date: 3rd July 2022, Sunday

Starts: 12:00 pm UK Local Time / 4 pm UAE LT

Ends: 1:30 pm UK Local Time / 5:30 pm UAE LT

Program

As one of the UK largest Cyber Ecosystems, our network of cyber professionals spans far and wide with the objective to bring our connections, alongside the experts, closer to you. Join in as we link Academics and industry experts to discuss the most prominent cyber security challenges currently being faced by businesses, governments and the everyday individuals coving topics including business resilience, IoT and diversity and talent within the profession. Our webinar provides the opportunity to engage in real-time with our guest speakers to play a part in the conversation, prepare to be fully immersed in discussion bursting with informed perspectives and eye-opening insights. The future of the security of cyberspace is dependent on future generations who can operate safely and securely in online environments and young people who are inspired to contribute to cybersecurity as a lifelong career.

Synopsis

Webinars will focus on:

How cybersecurity awareness or digital literacy campaigns can both increase online safety and attract students to technology and cybersecurity-related careers

Approaches for introducing cybersecurity into educational curriculum, as focused courses, or as programs of study in Career Technical Education

Supporting “Opportunity Youth” to explore cybersecurity as an area of study or careers

The Cyber Threat Landscape – to better understand what we are up against

Measuring Cyber Risk Posture – using Best Practice Frameworks

Implementing Cyber Protection – with leading edge Systems & Technologies

Building Cyber Awareness – by developing a cyber secure culture These sessions are designed for people leading projects to transition back to business as usual and are particularly suitable for change managers, heads of operations, heads of HR, chief information security officers, legal counsels and data protection officers

Why Cyber Security Career Path matters

Cyber Security Financial Crimes

Examine the rationale for past and present education, training, and workforce approaches and apply critical analysis to future solutions. Many organizations are rethinking past practices and seeking to “stimulate innovation” as they transition to online learning and improvised work arrangements. This webinar will explore how to turn the lessons learned into systemic changes to improve cybersecurity education, training, and workforce development for the future. Join one of these webinar sessions presented by Cyber Wales aimed at schools and educational organizations and discover how cyber-attacks and ransomware are being used to target them

Our Guest Speakers & their topics will be

Mr Michael Eyley, First Secretary of Defence and Security, Director of Department of International Trade, British Embassy, Muscat, Sultanate of Oman

Prof Dr Muazzam Ali Khan Hattat, Faculty Head of Computer Science3, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, Pakistan

Dr Reem Ahmed Al Buainain, Deputy CEO of Academic Affairs, Bahrain Polytechnic, Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

Mr John Davies MBE, Co-Founder and Chairman, Cyber Wales

Mr Jason Davies, Board of Director, Cyber Wales

Moderator Faheem Azhar, Board of Director & International Advisor of Cyber Wales

We will aim to do a Q&A Session at the end of the talks and we request all our audience to actively involved and participate and feel free to ask the relevant questions