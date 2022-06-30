The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Cyber Wales Cluster Webinar in the Middle East
Mideast Streets
Cybersecurity
Wales
Middle East

Cyber Wales Cluster Webinar in the Middle East

The Media Line Staff
06/30/2022

Sun, 3 July 2022 12:00 – 13:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

More information here.

The Theme of this Webinar is to bring together experts from Cyber Industry and Academia to discuss current and Cyber Security Challenges

About this event

The Theme of this Webinar is to bring together experts from Cyber Industry and Academia to discuss current and emerging Cyber Security Challenges including Continuity of Learning and Skill Development in Virtual Environments.

Schedule

Date: 3rd July 2022, Sunday

Starts: 12:00 pm UK Local Time / 4 pm UAE LT

Ends: 1:30 pm UK Local Time / 5:30 pm UAE LT

Program

As one of the UK largest Cyber Ecosystems, our network of cyber professionals spans far and wide with the objective to bring our connections, alongside the experts, closer to you. Join in as we link Academics and industry experts to discuss the most prominent cyber security challenges currently being faced by businesses, governments and the everyday individuals coving topics including business resilience, IoT and diversity and talent within the profession. Our webinar provides the opportunity to engage in real-time with our guest speakers to play a part in the conversation, prepare to be fully immersed in discussion bursting with informed perspectives and eye-opening insights. The future of the security of cyberspace is dependent on future generations who can operate safely and securely in online environments and young people who are inspired to contribute to cybersecurity as a lifelong career.

Synopsis

Webinars will focus on:

  • How cybersecurity awareness or digital literacy campaigns can both increase online safety and attract students to technology and cybersecurity-related careers
  • Approaches for introducing cybersecurity into educational curriculum, as focused courses, or as programs of study in Career Technical Education
  • Supporting “Opportunity Youth” to explore cybersecurity as an area of study or careers
  • The Cyber Threat Landscape – to better understand what we are up against
  • Measuring Cyber Risk Posture – using Best Practice Frameworks
  • Implementing Cyber Protection – with leading edge Systems & Technologies
  • Building Cyber Awareness – by developing a cyber secure culture These sessions are designed for people leading projects to transition back to business as usual and are particularly suitable for change managers, heads of operations, heads of HR, chief information security officers, legal counsels and data protection officers
  • Why Cyber Security Career Path matters
  • Cyber Security Financial Crimes

Examine the rationale for past and present education, training, and workforce approaches and apply critical analysis to future solutions. Many organizations are rethinking past practices and seeking to “stimulate innovation” as they transition to online learning and improvised work arrangements. This webinar will explore how to turn the lessons learned into systemic changes to improve cybersecurity education, training, and workforce development for the future. Join one of these webinar sessions presented by Cyber Wales aimed at schools and educational organizations and discover how cyber-attacks and ransomware are being used to target them

Our Guest Speakers & their topics will be

  • Mr Michael Eyley, First Secretary of Defence and Security, Director of Department of International Trade, British Embassy, Muscat, Sultanate of Oman
  • Prof Dr Muazzam Ali Khan Hattat, Faculty Head of Computer Science3, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, Pakistan
  • Dr Reem Ahmed Al Buainain, Deputy CEO of Academic Affairs, Bahrain Polytechnic, Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain
  • Mr John Davies MBE, Co-Founder and Chairman, Cyber Wales
  • Mr Jason Davies, Board of Director, Cyber Wales
  • Moderator Faheem Azhar, Board of Director & International Advisor of Cyber Wales

We will aim to do a Q&A Session at the end of the talks and we request all our audience to actively involved and participate and feel free to ask the relevant questions

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.