CybertechLive Asia: Cyber in Times of Uncertainty and Rapid Change

The Media Line Staff
05/26/2020

Date and time: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 3 pm Singapore Standard Time (UTC+8)

Register here.

Cybertech is proud to host this interactive event for the international cyber community, showcasing cyber leaders from government and industry, as well as selected startups from Singapore, APAC, and beyond.

The past few months have been a whirlwind for the entire world, with COVID-19 bringing about a period of rapid change and uncertainty. At this event, we will deep-dive into the cybersecurity challenges, strategies, and repercussions on a wide range of sectors in the Asia Pacific region.

This event will take place on the CybertechLive platform, developed with audience engagement in mind. Hear and engage with world-class participants at the click of a button.

