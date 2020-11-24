Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Decolonizing Pandemic Politics
Mideast Streets
COVID-19
Ccoronavirus
Decolonization

Decolonizing Pandemic Politics

The Media Line Staff
11/24/2020

Wed, 25 Nov 2020, 4:30 to 6:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Organized by the King’s Decolonizing Working Group and by the Contemporary Marxist Research Group. For info: decolonizingpolecon@gmail.com

It’s been widely discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic could have long-lasting effects on urban life. But much less has been said about how urban life has changed in the 21st century, when for the first time in history a majority of the world’s population lives in cities. In Big Farms Make Big Flu (2016), the evolutionary biologist Rob Wallace largely predicted the current pandemic, showing how contemporary agribusiness has become an incubator of deadly pathogens that spiral over into humans in big cities only a few days out of their bat cave, spreading diseases along global chains of value. If the consequences of the current pandemic are global, COVID-19 is widely seen as intensifying the hegemonic crisis of the United States and the rise of China. But discussions about alternatives have not lived up to this reality, failing to learn from the non-Western world and from indigenous and popular struggles in the Global South. And yet, as the recent wave of revolts in North Africa and West Asia shows, crossing bridges between rural and urban struggles is key to building a post-pandemic future. Join this roundtable to discuss all this with Prof Lin Chun (London School of Economics), Hamza Hamouchene (Transnational Institute, and founding member of Algeria Solidarity Campaign and Environmental Justice North Africa) and Rob Wallace (Pandemic Research for the People, University of Minnesota).

Lin Chun (Cambridge, Ph.D.) is a Professor in Comparative Politics at the London School of Economics. She is on the executive committee of China Quarterly and on the editorial committee of The Socialist Register. She is the author of several books, including Reflections on China’s Reform Trajectory (2008) and China and Global Capitalism (2013). She is currently working on a new book on Revolution and Counterrevolution in China.

Hamza Hamocuhene is a London-based Algerian researcher-activist, and a founding member of Algeria Solidarity Campaign (ASC) and Environmental Justice North Africa (EJNA). He is the coordinator of the Transnational Institute’s program on North Africa and the author/editor of The Struggle for Energy Democracy in the Maghreb (2017) and The Coming Revolution to North Africa: The Struggle for Climate Justice (2015). He recently contributed to A Region in Revolt: Mapping the Recent Uprisings in North Africa and West Asia (2020).

Rob Wallace is an evolutionary biologist with the Agroecology and Rural Economics Research Corps, and a founder of Pandemic Research for the People. He is the author of Dead Epidemiologists: On the Origins of COVID-19 (2020) and Big Farms Make Big Flu: Dispatches on Infectious Disease, Agribusiness and the Nature of Science (2016). He co-authored Clear-Cutting Disease Control: Capital-Led Deforestation, Public Health Austerity, and Vector-Borne Infection (2018).

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.