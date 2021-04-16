DePaulxIHL Meeting: Desert Flower + Q&A [Virtual]

Sat, Apr 17, 2021 10:00 AM - 1:30 PM Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

In conjunction with DePaul and Red Cross, we welcome you to the International Humanitarian Law Youth campaign.

We will learn about the theme: Education in War. During this 5 week period. Get ready to expand your knowledge and perspective on the relation between Education and War. Today we will view Desert Flower. The movie depicts Waris Dirie, as she escaped from her native Galkayo, Somalia, fleeing Mogadishu to escape an arranged marriage. Moving with relatives in London, she worked for a while at a McDonald’s and was discovered by chance by fashion photographer Terence Donovan. She continued via modeling in film and fashion to a stage where she was considered a supermodel. It was at this point that, with Miller, she wrote this autobiography. Shortly afterward, she became a UN ambassador for the abolition of Female Genital Mutilation.