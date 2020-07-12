DIALOGUES ON THE ART OF ARAB FASHION: Introduction

Date and time: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 6 to 7 pm Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

ALL CHANGE – HOW FASHION’S NEW FOCUS WILL REIGNITE THE RUNWAY A conversation with Lucy Wildman & Dr. Reem El Mutwalli

Lucy’s 20-year career as an Editor and Fashion Stylist has seen her work on some of the most prestigious fashion and lifestyle titles in the Middle East.

Progressing from fashion & beauty editor of ITP’S flagship celebrity gossip title Ahlan! to deputy editor & fashion editor of OK! Middle East, followed by her appointment as fashion & beauty director for Cosmopolitan, Conde Nast Traveller, Architectural Digest, The Rake and Revolution, Lucy’s diverse journalistic talents have taken her from interviewing and shooting Hollywood’s hottest celebrities to creating spectacular editorials with an array of the finest models, photographers and creative talents in the business.

Stepping into the role of fashion stylist at Harper’s Bazaar Arabia in 2018 before moving on to become deputy editor of Mojeh the following year, in addition to her time at two of the region’s most celebrated luxury fashion titles, Lucy has worked on numerous editorial and commercial shoots, video campaigns, shows and in-store fashion events, whilst acting as a personal stylist for some of Dubai’s most admired and influential women.

Dr. Reem Tariq El Mutwalli, is a published author, lead curator and public speaker. With over 30 years of experience, she is an expert consultant in Islamic art and architecture, interior design, historic dress and UAE heritage.

She is also the founder of the Zay Initiative. A nonprofit UK registered initiative advancing the preservation of cultural heritage, through the collection, documentation and digital archiving of Arab historical attire and their stories. Our goal is to empower and sustain global cross-cultural dialogue to inspire creative minds.