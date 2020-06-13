Dr. Daniel Gordis on Menahem Begin

Date and time: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 8:30 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

As part of its weekly English lectures, now taking place every Wednesday at 8:30 pm (Israel time) on Zoom, the Menachem Begin Heritage Center is proud to continue its special lecture series in English: “Mr. Prime Minister”.

Every week we will explore the challenges and decisions facing Israel’s leaders with leading experts and biographers.

We return to the series with Daniel Gordis, author of an acclaimed biography of Menachem Begin, discussing one of Israel’s greatest leaders, parliamentarians and founding fathers.

Zoom link.

Meeting ID: 941 101 4000

Password: begin

Full list of remaining ‘Mr. Prime Minister’ lectures: