Dubai Luxury Fashion Show
Wednesday, November 22 - 5 - 11pm • Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)
Location: Raffles The Palm Hotel – Dubai
West Crescent Palm, Jumeirah 212484, Dubai – United Arab Emirates
Dubai Luxury Fashion Week / High Fashion For All Sizes
Get ready to witness the epitome of elegance and luxury at the Dubai Luxury Fashion Show. This is an event you absolutely cannot miss!
By Diana Mahrach
