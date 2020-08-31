Date and time: Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 8 to 9 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

We will be hosting Architect Cristiano Luchetti in a design talk titled “Dubai: The Spectacular Heterotopia.”

Cristiano Luchetti holds a Master of Architecture from The Pennsylvania State University. For more than 20 years, he taught and practiced Architecture and Urban Design all over the world. Cristiano was one of the founders of Laboratorio Architettura Nomade, a no-profit association founded in 2004 for the research and diffusion of art and architecture. He is an Associate Editor of the magazine Compasses and regularly writes about the architecture and urban development of the Middle East. Moreover, Cristiano often serves as a juror for reviews, competitions, and the most important international architectural awards. He co-curated the Egyptian pavilion at the 2018 Architecture Venice Biennale. The pavilion was shortlisted in the World Architecture Festival 2018 Display Built Projects category and won the Honor Award at Cairo Design Award 2018.

Cristiano Luchetti holds a Master of Architecture from The Pennsylvania State University. For more than 20 years, he taught and practiced Architecture and Urban Design all over the world. Cristiano was one of the founders of Laboratorio Architettura Nomade, a no-profit association founded in 2004 for the research and diffusion of art and architecture. He is an Associate Editor of the magazine Compasses and regularly writes about the architecture and urban development of the Middle East. Moreover, Cristiano often serves as a juror for reviews, competitions, and the most important international architectural awards. He co-curated the Egyptian pavilion at the 2018 Architecture Venice Biennale. The pavilion was shortlisted in the World Architecture Festival 2018 Display Built Projects category and won the Honor Award at Cairo Design Award 2018

Location: Online – you will receive an email from Eventbrite with a ticket which also has the online meeting link, please check your email in spam/junk folders, write your email correctly.