Starts on Wed, Sep 22, 2021 7:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($0 – $12) here.

Dwelling Within: A Yoga Class for Sukkot

In celebration of Sukkot, Jewish yoga and mindfulness teacher Alison Waldman leads an evening of spiritual practice. With teachings from mystic texts and a gentle yoga flow, explore how this ancient holiday serves as a lens to reflect on tending to the places we dwell and connecting to the world around us. All levels of experience with yoga and Torah are welcome.

Participants will receive a zoom link to the virtual class in their confirmation email, 48 hours, 2 hours, and 10 minutes before the class begins.