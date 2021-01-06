Egypt Virtual Tour of Karnak Temples

Multiple Sundays, 5 to 6 pm Eastern European Time, starting Jan 10, 2021

Tickets ($10) here.

Join us on this virtual tour to Luxor, where we virtually visit the Temples of Karnak!

With this virtual tour we take you with us to Karnak, one of the must-see sights in Egypt.

Karnak is a complex of temples built in different reigns, starting with the Avenue of Sphinxes, the Hypostyle Hall with its 134 gigantic columns, the Obelisks of Queen Hatshepsut and Tuthmosis I, the Temple of Amon adorned with lotus and papyrus designs, the Granite Scarbeus of Amenophis III and the Sacred Lake. Karnak beats every other pharaonic monument: it is simply one of the most beautiful ancient monuments in Egypt.

During the virtual trip, you explore this temple complex by using virtual maps to navigate you through the sight and by looking at photos from inside the temples you learn about its role in ancient history.

We use our knowledge of Egyptology and our experience as qualified tour guides to give you the best possible alternative to visiting Karnak Temples in real life. And of course, you will have the opportunity to ask any of your questions.

Let us bring ancient history back to life for you in a fun and interactive way on this virtual tour of Karnak Temples!