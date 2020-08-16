Elite Business Club Bahrain

Date and time: Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 4 pm Bahrain Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Dear entrepreneur,

Even if we are in a global pandemic you are connected, you understand the importance of online networking, follow up, personal brand and keeping the business running!

Join us at Elite Business Club Bahrain 18th of August, 4 PM Bahrain!

Agenda:

online networking

1 min business pitching for all the attendees

entrepreneurial education in the Education Panel

and global collaboration and partnerships! Make sure you follow up with people you meet during the EBC Bahrain!

SPEAKERS:

Ms. Dr. Linda L O Executive Coach & Consultant |Best Selling Author|CEO| Increasing women’s business performance & profitability worldwide

Ms. Amb Princess Asha Okojie Ambassador at United Nations Economic and Social Council

Mr. H.E. F. Houmard In Office – President • Deputy | Entrepreneurship – Board Member • Advisory Member | Advisor • Innovator • Motivator

Ms. Bianca Tudor Founder & CEO Elite Business Women

Introduction Mr. Irafn Karamat Ali Regional Director Elite Business Club Bahrain

IMPORTANT!

every attendant will pitch their business in 1 min

the event if FREE for members

if you are not a member you can attend 3 times/year for FREE – know us and decide to join us as a member

_ About EBC Bahrain_

Regional Director Mr. Irfan Karamat Ali

CEO Bianca Tudor

Elite Business Club is part of Elite Business Women

Elite Business Club is a network of 12.000 companies in 5 countries across Europe, building business networking in Romania, UK, Portugal, Italy, Belgium, currently expanding in the Gulf countries.

Our members enjoy KEY BENEFITS:

Create & Strengthen Business Connections

Learning from other ELITE Entrepreneurs

Access to Business Opportunities

Generate Referrals, Increase Business Partnerships & Deals (with your involvement, using the membership benefits)

Share Business Experiences & Expand Know-How

Raising Your Profile

Increase Brand Visibility

Obtain VIP participation to EBW events & conferences

Stay informed about business trends

_ About Elite Business Women International- EBW _

Elite Business Women, www.ebw.business, vision is to build the first elite company for women entrepreneurship globally!

ELITE Mission is to become a valuable tool in the development of women entrepreneurship worldwide by encouraging and building partnerships with other countries. Our ecosystem of education has already 10 Business Clubs in 5 countries across Europe and a network of 12.000 women entrepreneurs and we are expanding in the GCC with our EU GCC Women’s Cooperation Group initiative.

EBW has 3 main pillars of activity:

education in our Elite Business Club

sharing economy in Elite Business Women Investment Fund NGO

global collaboration in the EU GCC Women’s Cooperation Group.

_ About Bianca Tudor EBW Founder & CEO _

www.biancatudor.ro

She started her career from the first year of college, working in a multinational. Over time, she gained experience, discovered her managerial skills, and at the age of 22 she becomes the Director of Training and Personal Development for the Global Organization Junior Chamber International Bucharest. At 24 she is the youngest Regional Director in The Alpha Group International and at26, after 7 years in the corporate world she steps into entrepreneurship creating Elite Business Women, Elite Business Women Investment Fund and Elite Communication.

Bianca Tudor is also a Senator for World Business Angels Investment Forum, an Advisory Board for Women in Business Interreg 9 countries in Europe.