Emergency Debate: Will a Biden Presidency Be Better for the Middle East?
Emergency Debate: Will a Biden Presidency Be Better for the Middle East?

The Media Line Staff
10/26/2020

Date and time: Tue, 3 Nov 2020 18:00 – 20:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Will a Biden presidency be better for the Middle East, or will the region make more progress under President Trump?

FACEBOOK LIVE/ZOOM WEBINAR

18:00 UK time / 20:00 Israel time / 13:00 ET

With the Trump administration disavowing decades of established American foreign policy, many policymakers argue that a potential Biden presidency promises to be a return to normalcy. Will a Biden presidency be better for the Middle East, or will the region make more progress under President Trump, who has facilitated two peace treaties in four years?

Our panelists debate the question:

MICHAEL DORAN is a senior fellow at Hudson Institute. In the administration of President George W. Bush, Doran served in the White House as a senior director in the National Security Council, and as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense. In these roles, Doran was responsible for helping to devise and coordinate United States strategies on a variety of Middle East issues, including Arab-Israeli relations and U.S. efforts to contain Iran and Syria.

PROFESSOR JOHN STRAWSON is an author and law professor at the University of East London, where he teaches international law and Middle East Studies, He specialists in the area of law and postcolonialism, with particular reference to the Middle East, Islam and international law. Professor Strawson is the Director of the Centre on Human Rights in Conflict (CHRC), and was previously a visiting academic at Birzeit University.

The debate will be moderated by JOZEF KOSC, a tutor in Politics at St Peter's College, Oxford.

