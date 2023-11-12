English Stand Up Comedy – Chris Doering – Life is Hilarious *Istanbul
Sun, Dec. 3, 2023 - 8:30 - 10:00 PM • Turkey Time (UTC+3)
Location: Aylak Kadıköy
No: 13 Tellalzade Sokak, İstanbul, İstanbul 34710 • Turkey
Date and time: Sun, 3 Dec 2023 8:30 – 10:00 PM (+03)
Chris is a half German, half Jewish comedian based in Berlin with extensive touring experience, who has opened for Anthony Jeselnik, Jim Gaffigan, Ari Shaffir and produced Jamali Maddix and Louis CK. He used to live in South Africa, the USA, Australia, New Zealand and the UK, as well as Mexico. He is delighting audiences all over with his mix of cultural humour and self-deprecating comedy, but always with a dark twist.
Themes for this show will be:
– search for identity with multinational, multireligious background
– fatherhood
– culture clash in multiethnic relationships
– Learning from history
– former East bloc culture
DOORS 8.30pm
SHOW 9pm
Fee: Tickets are –
200 TRY discounted eventbrite ticket (pre-sale; weekend 250 TRY!)
OR
300 TRY door ticket
Chris’ comedy has been described as charming, but with a morbid twist. This show is R-rated and not for the easily offended. As much as his comedy doesn’t strive to offend, it will raise sensitive topics, albeit in a fun and engaging way.