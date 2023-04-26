EUROPEAN BOOK CLUB “We Should All Be Feminist” – MARIZ TADROS

ENORB is pleased to host the third event of its EUROPEAN BOOK CLUB, “We Should All Be Feminist” (titled after Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s book). This time we will be in conversation with Mariz Tadros, Professor of Politics and Development at the Institute of Development Studies (IDS) with a specialisation in politics and human development of the Middle East.

Mariz also convenes the Coalition for Religious Equality and Inclusive Development (CREID), and is the PI of the British Academy initiative on heritage repertoires for sustainable development in Egypt and beyond. Since joining IDS, Mariz has led several multi-disciplinary, multi-country research programmes in thematic areas relating to civil society and democratisation, gender, politics, human security, religion and development. She was formerly Co-Director of the DFID-supported RPC on Social and Political Action for Empowerment and Accountability. Mariz has authored more than 100 research outputs including: three single-authored books; two edited volumes; and, several journal editions, articles, working papers, and research.

This conversation will focus on Mariz’s recent piece, “Taking a Stance on Feminists’ Prejudice Against Religious Minority Women” (2023). In this article, Mariz questions feminist movements that ignore and exclude women belonging to religious minorities. She disputes that recognising these subjectivities automatically means defending their religion per se. The principle of self-determination, however, is fundamental and does not only concern the body, sexual orientation and gender identity. Religion, like all other aspects of one’s identity, must be able to be fully expressed.

In this webinar, we aim to interrogate the complexity of the intersection between gender issues and religion to imagine a more inclusive future. The webinar is open to all, and we would love to hear your thoughts!

This docussion will be moderated and hosted by Martina Molinari – ENORB’s Communication, Research & Equalities Intern – and Rebecca Pauley – Civil Society Consulting’s Project Support Officer.