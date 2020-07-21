Donate
European Women Payments Network Israel Meetup

The Media Line Staff
07/21/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, July 22, 11 am to 12 noon Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Want to meet the leading European expert fintech women, and broaden your network?

We’ll be analyzing global progress regarding female finance, speaking about the latest developments in fintech, open banking, European regulation, and meeting impressive women in fintech from Europe.

Agenda:

11:00-11:05 – Opening remarks – Regina Lau -Global payments strategy leader, Executive Board member EWPN, London UK

11:05 – 11:25 – Showcasing research: “Female Finance: Digital, Mobile, Networked”, produced by EWPN Research leads Dr. Anette Broløs & Dr. Erin B. Taylor

11:25 – 11:55 – Experts panel:

  • Dr. Estelle Brack, advisor, chief economist, author, founder, Paris, France
  • Nilixa Devlukia, open banking, digital currency & payments expert, London, UK
  • Meirav Harel, COO IQONIQ, Israel ambassador to EWPN
  • Jaguar A. Gal, cyber & fintech lawyer, CPA

11:55- 12:00 – Closing remarks

EWPN is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to building a community for women in cards, fintech & payments in Europe. As the first and only Pan-European community for women, EWPN strives to create more opportunities for women and minorities, as well as being a champion for a more diverse and inclusive industry for all. EWPN does this by organizing local networking evenings, workshops, annual events, awards and research, which all are welcome to be involved in.

You can join EWPN: https://ewpn.eu/programmes/membership/

Looking forward to seeing you!

EWPN TEAM

