Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Family Story: The Amazing Story of Prophet Nuh (upon him be peace)
Mideast Streets
Children
Islam
Storytelling

Family Story: The Amazing Story of Prophet Nuh (upon him be peace)

The Media Line Staff
11/05/2020

Date and time: Sat, Nov 7, 2020, 2 to 3 pm Eastern Standard Time

Register here.

EMBARK ON THE ARK

Enter the astonishing events that clearly illustrate to us the machinations of Shaytan to make us forget who we are, the events that led to the Prophet Nuh, peace upon him, becoming the ‘Second Father” of all mankind.

You will learn:

  • How Shaytan kept the promise he made in the very first generation after Adam aleyhisalam, and how that affected all of humanity.
  • How Nuh aleyhisalam’s people tormented him.
  • How Allah has kept His Promise to preserve these memories for the rest of time.

Award-winning writer and speaker Mehded Maryam Sinclair has researched and narrated Islamic traditions for the past twenty years in Jordan and Turkey, with generous supervision and assistance from accomplished Islamic scholars. Her works are valued by people of all ages for their veracity and vivid detail. Come. When you hear, you’ll see.

“This will surely inspire love. I will do whatever I can to help you.” The late Grand Mufti of Jordan, Sheikh Nuh Ali Salman Qudah, may Allah be pleased with him

“An excellent contribution to much-needed literature that invites the reader to truly absorb and enter the world of the Quran. The beautiful writing style of the author corresponds nicely to the mysterious and compelling style of the Quranic original. And Allah alone gives success.” Sheikh Ali Hani, leading expert in Quranic sciences & interpretation Amman, Jordan

“The children listen attentively and ask thoughtful questions. We frequently hear that they have re-told parts of the stories at home. All this with their screens shut down, sitting, deeply listening, truly hearing.” Ms Zarine Kazi, California

“Mehded’s classes are delivered with beautiful details and her love for our history comes through loud and clear. She makes it easy for us to feel connected with our rich heritage and draw lessons for the present days.” A.K, Z.K. and A.S. California

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.