Family Story: The Amazing Story of Prophet Nuh (upon him be peace)

Date and time: Sat, Nov 7, 2020, 2 to 3 pm Eastern Standard Time

EMBARK ON THE ARK

Enter the astonishing events that clearly illustrate to us the machinations of Shaytan to make us forget who we are, the events that led to the Prophet Nuh, peace upon him, becoming the ‘Second Father” of all mankind.

You will learn:

How Shaytan kept the promise he made in the very first generation after Adam aleyhisalam, and how that affected all of humanity.

How Nuh aleyhisalam’s people tormented him.

How Allah has kept His Promise to preserve these memories for the rest of time.

Award-winning writer and speaker Mehded Maryam Sinclair has researched and narrated Islamic traditions for the past twenty years in Jordan and Turkey, with generous supervision and assistance from accomplished Islamic scholars. Her works are valued by people of all ages for their veracity and vivid detail. Come. When you hear, you’ll see.

“This will surely inspire love. I will do whatever I can to help you.” The late Grand Mufti of Jordan, Sheikh Nuh Ali Salman Qudah, may Allah be pleased with him

“An excellent contribution to much-needed literature that invites the reader to truly absorb and enter the world of the Quran. The beautiful writing style of the author corresponds nicely to the mysterious and compelling style of the Quranic original. And Allah alone gives success.” Sheikh Ali Hani, leading expert in Quranic sciences & interpretation Amman, Jordan

“The children listen attentively and ask thoughtful questions. We frequently hear that they have re-told parts of the stories at home. All this with their screens shut down, sitting, deeply listening, truly hearing.” Ms Zarine Kazi, California

“Mehded’s classes are delivered with beautiful details and her love for our history comes through loud and clear. She makes it easy for us to feel connected with our rich heritage and draw lessons for the present days.” A.K, Z.K. and A.S. California