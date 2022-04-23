The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

FDzeeN Issue 01 – Israel Launch
Mideast Streets
food
Israel

FDzeeN Issue 01 – Israel Launch

The Media Line Staff
04/23/2022

Fri, Apr 29, 2022 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (59 shekels) here.

What do we mean when we talk about food access? Join the launch of FDzeeN, the inaugural issue of Food Design Nation’s signature magazine.

After successful launches in Barcelona, London, Madrid, and Mumbai, FDzeeN is FINALLY coming to ISRAEL!

The first issue of FDzeeN has been guided, much like Food Design Nation as a whole, by its community. From documentation of events and virtual dinner parties to contributions submitted through an open call challenge, the opinions and ideas found in this magazine are collected from members across the globe. Each brings a unique perspective and lives experience to the question brought forth in this issue: How might we ensure access to safe & nutritious food for all?

Please Note: Your ticket includes one physical copy of FDzeeN Issue 01: Democratizing Food and materials for the workshop

The FDZeen launch event will take place on Friday, April 29, at the “ANU” Museum in Tel Aviv.

Agenda:

10:00-10:30 Reception, registration, and magazine distribution.

10:30-11:00 Welcome and greeting by:

Merav Oren – CEO at FOODISH, By ANU Museum.

Galit Gaon – Design Curator, Creative Director of A_Curate, at Shenkar.

Daniel Nahmias – Architect, designer, curator and entrepreneur, CEO at Studio Zaz and FDN ambassador

Gretel Scheiner – Curator, experiential marketing specialist, CEO at Unicas Productions and FDN ambassador

11:00-11:40 Personal Introduction, Food Design Nation and FDZeeN presentation by Nicole Vindel – Artivist and Creative Director, Co-Founder of FDN Food Design Nation, Random Happiness, and Co-Director of the OSFD Online School of Food Design.

11:40 -13:15 Workshop presented by Liat Gorodenzik – CEO and founder of POISE studios, a multi-talented design studio focused on textile design and holistic interior design styling.

Material introduction followed by a live class – ‘food as a rainbow’ colored stamp workshop inspired by ingredients and colors from the Near East to distant continents in a light, fun and interactive ambiance with Liat (of POISE studios) and Nicole (Food Design Nation)

12:30 – 14:00 Estimated finish and self-tour around the museum.

About Food Design Nation

We are the world’s largest growing community of transdisciplinary creatives collaborating to redefine global food systems. We design frameworks for the most pressing and complex edible challenges, centered around culture, history and its relationship with food, arts, and design. By providing spaces for reflection and dialogue, we feed intellectual beauty by documenting proposals and activities through periodical publications. We use food as a language without borders to integrate planet-driven values at our core practices.

