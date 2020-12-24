Female Empowerment: ‘Why Not Me?’

Tue, Dec 29, 2020 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (UTC+11)

Tickets here.

The topic of woman empowerment has been discussed for many years, but even in 2020, the idea continues to make waves. Margot H. Stern, the CEO of StellarNova, is an entrepreneur, strategic thinker, and visionary who sits as an advisor for multiple Israeli entities. Exploring a new approach for creating social change, Margot highlights the idea of how hearing personal stories and observing others creates a powerful tool for women to step up and push forward.

Join Margot to learn about the new tools of female empowerment.

This lecture is part of the series: ‘Like Dreamers: inspirational stories from Israel’

As the COVID-19 pandemic drives us physically apart, inspiration is here to bring us closer together. The Jerusalem Parliament has joined forces with entrepreneurs, innovators, artists, and social activists in a series of ‘boutique’ inspirational conversations about Israel’s new society yet to be seen. Enjoy fascinating conversations, hear compelling stories, and discover the new Israel from the comfort of your home. From the heart of Israel comes a powerful variety of speakers that will share their authentic story in the development of the new vision for Israel’s society.