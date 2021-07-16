Mon, Jul 19, 2021 9:00 AM - Fri, Jul 23, 2021 6:00 PM Eastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)

Finance and Procurement Management in Amman, Jordan

Program Overview

Financial Management is a key to your organizational sustainability, encompassing all activities which have a financial impact. It provides direction, determines and clarifies accountability, evaluates resources and delivers information that can be used in planning, assessing impact and reporting. It also allows your organization to identify legal obligations through implementing good practice in accounting for finances. The role of financial managers today goes far beyond handling a multitude of daily transactions. You must also help drive company performance by sharing valuable information hidden in transactional data and adapting processes fluidly as business conditions and regulatory environments change.

In today’s increasingly complex business environment, project professionals need to be knowledgeable in all phases of the project life cycle, from the early phase of acquisition to the last phase of product delivery to the client. Among them, Project Procurement and acquisitions professionals must keep many things in mind, including contractual issues between the buyer and seller or between the developer and client or consultant. Contracting officers, Purchasing Managers, and Subcontractors are often among the players who play a vital role in achieving the overall project success.

The right combination of Financial and Procurement Management tools are essential to any organization’s success. This training gives you the right mix of knowledge from both areas and the skills you need in order to provide tight alignment between business strategies and operations while improving your financial status and other factors affecting business performance.

Target Audience

Finance and Procurement Management training is for:

Finance and Procurement Executives, Senior Managers, Procurement & Finance Managers and Professional staff from related functions

Project Managers, Supervisors and Program Officers involved in or overseeing financial activities

Project Managers involved in plant and equipment development projects

Technical Personnel involved in performance specification of plant and equipment

Quality Managers seeking to understand how suppliers are selected.

Program Objectives

After attending this program participants will learn how to:

Assess the financial performance and health of the firm

Enhance their decision-making skills by understanding financial management concepts

Assess various software applications for managing finances

Control the flow of money through their departments

Understand the budgeting process and forecasting techniques

Manage their own budget, inventory and petty case

Confidently discuss and use financial information

Understand financial jargon

Read and analyze a set of accounts

Use basic financial tools

To set up and manage procurement effectively

To select suppliers on strict criteria

To measure supplier performance

To identify ways to increase procurement effectiveness and efficiency

To use IT systems effectively to assess supplier performance

To work across functions to improve all aspects of procurement service to its customers

To understand the training needs of procurement personnel

To build a motivated procurement team.

Program Contents

Keys to Financial Success

Financial Planning Principles

Risk Management

Cash Management

Investment Planning

Social Security Benefits

Inventory Management

Tax Management

Retirement Planning

The role of procurement in the organization

Developing supplier relationships

Reviewing supplier performance

Managing the tendering process

Negotiating contract with suppliers

Understanding the needs of the users of procurement services

Contract documentation

Rationalizing the supplier base

IT systems in procurement

Detecting fraud

Training needs of procurement personnel.

Program Methodology

The Finance and Procurement Management in Amman, Jordan will be conducted along workshop principles with formal lectures, case studies and interactive worked examples. Relevant case studies will be provided to illustrate the application of each tool in an operations environment. Each learning point will be reinforced with practical exercises. Difficult mathematical concepts are minimized and handled in a visual way that is easy to understand with examples demonstrated.