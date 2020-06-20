Date and time: Monday, June 22, 2020, 1 to 2:30 pm Qatar Time (UTC+3)

Food Delivery & Takeaway in the Middle East: How Addressing Your Customers’ New Service Expectations Can Create the Competitive Edge

Free live online discussion on Zoom platform

This webinar is suitable for those in the F&B industries, and want to learn how they can relook into their delivery operations via Food aggregators or self-delivery, and simultaneously, find new opportunities to stay in the game. As the number of seats is limited, we request you to register only if this topic is necessary for your job role & responsibilities, and you are serious about attending.

In every adversity, there is opportunity. The COVID-19 crisis has changed expectations from owners to restaurants to customers: from how your food is ordered to how it is being prepared to how it is being delivered. As customers are cooped up in their homes, food delivery has become critical as customer expectations have changed. They want to ensure their Health & Safety concerns are addressed when receiving their food delivery besides expecting the same service if not better.

Food delivery be it by food aggregators or by self-delivery or via takeaway has changed and operators who are able to communicate this change, showcasing that they sincerely and genuinely care in a very simple manner, are the ones who will have the edge over competition. Let’s take a deep dive into some of their new expectations and how restaurants can improvise on their service offering today thereby increasing footfalls. We will discuss:

Is curbside delivery the next big thing?

How food aggregators are changing in the international markets

How we can simplify the ordering process to the delivery process keeping our customers’ new expectations in mind

How to improvise a safe, self-delivery whilst generating better traffic

About the facilitator: Glen Ferreira is a consultant in the hospitality industry with over 25 years of experience working with reputed hotels and multinational franchised restaurants from USA. Glen overlooks several markets within the GCC on improving franchisee operations besides liaising with master franchisors out of the USA. Glen holds several qualifications in hospitality management, hotel administration & food technology.