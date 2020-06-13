‘For Sama’: Online Screening + Q&A

Date and time: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 7 to 9:45 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

This Refugee Week, join us online to watch the BAFTA Award-winning For Sama, followed by a Q&A with special guests.

COVID-19 has prevented us from holding our popular Refugee Week events as normal, so we’re extremely pleased to present this online alternative that will be just as powerful.

Buy your ticket, watch it with us online and help provide a lifeline for Refugees in Berkshire.

We are proud to present this event in partnership with Action For Sama, Deloitte Reading, Reading Film Theatre and Refugee Week.

FOR SAMA

‘For Sama is one of the most profoundly intimate depictions of the Syrian conflict ever put to film’ – THE INDEPENDENT

A love letter from a young mother to her daughter, For Sama tells the story of Waad al-Kateab’s life through five years of the uprising in Aleppo, Syria. This intimate and epic documentary captures incredible stories of loss, laughter and survival as Waad wrestles with an impossible choice of whether or not to flee the city to protect her daughter’s life.’A profoundly moving study of horror and hope’ – THE GUARDIAN ‘One of the most important films you will ever see in your life’ – FILM THREAT

SELECTED AWARDS & NOMINATIONS: BAFTA Awards – Best Documentary (Winner) | Academy Awards – Best Documentary (Nominated) | Cannes Film Festival – L’Œil d’or (Winner) | SXSW Film Festival – Grand Jury Award (Winner), Audience Award (Winner)

YOU CAN HELP REFUGEES IN BERKSHIRE

Reading Refugee Support Group has been helping Refugees and people seeking asylum to rebuild their lives in Berkshire for over 25 years.

Refugees and asylum seekers have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than ever, Refugees in Berkshire are trapped, facing poverty, isolation and serious mental health issues on their own.

We’re working around the clock to provide food parcels, practical support, remote social activities and befriending to Refugees in need.

But while we’re working harder than ever, we’re faced with losing thousands of pounds in donations from cancelled events, money we depend on to provide that vital support.

By buying a ticket and supporting this event, you will be helping us provide a lifeline to Refugees across Berkshire when they need it most.

TIMINGS

7-7.10 pm – Welcome – Facebook Live

7.10-8.50 pm – Screening For Sama – Vimeo

8.50-9.00 pm – Welcome Back – Refreshment Break – Facebook Live

9-9.45 pm – Q&A Discussion – Facebook Live

HOW TO WATCH THE FILM + Q&A DISCUSSION?

FOR SAMA Directed by Waad Al-Kateab & Edward Watts | Length: 96 min | Certificate: 18UK/Syria – 2019 – Arabic, English with Subtitles